The modern European design of the Il Romanzo 2-Bottle Thermoelectric Open Wine Cooler creates a stunning display while keeping your wine perfectly cooled and ready to be served. A digital control panel allows you to adjust the temperature of the cooler with ease while the open top allows open bottles to be cooled in an upright position. It is perfect for keeping wine at the perfect temperature during parties and get-togethers making it essential for those who love to entertain

. Free standing installation only. All black cabinet. Thermoelectric technology. Touch screen digital temperature control. Temperature 41-66°F. Capacity - 2 standard wine bottles. Dimension - 11.4 W x10.3 D x 10.3 H in.