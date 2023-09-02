2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters

2 PackUPC: 0072413144930
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

The Drinkpod Ultra Alkaline Water pitcher is designed to purify and naturally ionize your tap water, giving it refreshing and crisp taste. Our extra-large and easy to use pitcher balances your pH level and boosts alkalinity while removing harmful contaminants and making your water antioxidant-rich. Stay healthy & hydrated with clean and delicious alkaline water.

Shipping & Return Information