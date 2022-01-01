Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
2 Drinkpod Ultra Premium Alkaline Water Pitchers 3.5L Capacity Includes 6 Filters
2 PackUPC: 0072413144934
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Drinkpod Ultra Alkaline Water pitcher is designed to purify and naturally ionize your tap water, giving it refreshing and crisp taste. Our extra-large and easy to use pitcher balances your pH level and boosts alkalinity while removing harmful contaminants and making your water antioxidant-rich. Stay healthy & hydrated with clean and delicious alkaline water.