Product Description: 200-Piece Military Figures Set - Toy Soldiers Army in 4 Colors, World War II Minifigures Play Set with 4 Flags, America, England, Germany and Japan

This package includes 192 miniature soldier figures in a variety of different battle poses such as crawling or throwing grenades. The figures are split evenly into 4 colors; grey, blue, green, and pink (48 figures each). Army figurines are modeled after the US (Gray), British (Green), German (Blue), and Japanese (Pink/Red) Army in a clash of Allied and Axis powers. The package also comes with 4 flags of the following countries; The United States of America, Japan, Great Britain, and Germany, each with a detachable base.

The figures are made of polypropylene plastic and BPA free, with smooth edges making it safe for children to play with. Smallest piece to largest piece ranges from 1.2 x 1.2 x 0.5 inches to 2.5 x 4.2 x 0.8 inches. However, this toy set is not recommended for children under the age of 3 and parental supervision is advised.

This military toy set can stimulate your child's imagination and can also be used as an educational tool for teaching your children about World War II. This soldier figure playset makes a perfect gift for a group of children to bond over.