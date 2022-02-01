Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
20OZ BEER MUG DOUBLE WALL W/LID
1UPC: 0084165910300
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
On game day it's the XPAC by MAXAM Beer Mug for the win Keep 20 ounces of your favorite beverage hot or cold in this vacuum double wall Beer Mug with stainless steel interior. Features a satin finish interior and exterior. Keep contents secure with the clear acrylic lid with XPAC logo. The XPAC logo is also embossed on the bottom of the mug.