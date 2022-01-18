A variety of cool characters, authentic accessories and endless play possibilities make LEGO® Minecraft® The Fox Lodge (21178) an ideal gift for kids aged 8+. A busy day at the fox house: Kids use their Minecraft skills to build a house designed like a sleeping fox. The structure’s open back and lift-off roof make it easy for them to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative role play inside. Outside there’s a baby fox, adult fox and Arctic fox for them to feed with berries before the animals curl up to sleep. A popular character from the game, the drowned zombie, arrives to wreak havoc. Kids must fend it off with a sword before exchanging it for a rod and enjoying a spot of fishing.

