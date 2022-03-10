Minecraft players and rabbit lovers aged 8 and up will enjoy endless creative play with LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch (21181). Building and battling to care for rabbits Kids build a giant rabbit-shaped ranch to care for their Minecraft rabbits. The structure’s open back and lift-off roof make it easy for them to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative role play inside. Outside there are 2 rabbits to feed with carrots grown in the next-door farm. A lever at the back lets kids make a rabbit hop. A nearby cave provides a hiding place for an iconic Minecraft enemy – a zombie. Kids must fend it off with a sword so they can return to their precious bunnies. This highly reconfigurable set inspires endless creative play and puts all the excitement of the Minecraft game into kids’ hands.

Endless play possibilities – An open back and lift-off roof enable imaginative role play inside the ranch. Outside there are animals to care for, carrots to grow and a zombie to battle.