21181 LEGO® Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch Building Set
Minecraft players and rabbit lovers aged 8 and up will enjoy endless creative play with LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch (21181). Building and battling to care for rabbits Kids build a giant rabbit-shaped ranch to care for their Minecraft rabbits. The structure’s open back and lift-off roof make it easy for them to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative role play inside. Outside there are 2 rabbits to feed with carrots grown in the next-door farm. A lever at the back lets kids make a rabbit hop. A nearby cave provides a hiding place for an iconic Minecraft enemy – a zombie. Kids must fend it off with a sword so they can return to their precious bunnies. This highly reconfigurable set inspires endless creative play and puts all the excitement of the Minecraft game into kids’ hands.
- Endless play possibilities – An open back and lift-off roof enable imaginative role play inside the ranch. Outside there are animals to care for, carrots to grow and a zombie to battle.