24 Mantra Organic® Authentic Indian Spice Blend Biryani Pilaf Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
24 Mantra Organic® Authentic Indian Spice Blend Biryani Pilaf Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

24 Mantra Organic® Authentic Indian Spice Blend Biryani Pilaf

0.77 ozUPC: 0890408351029
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

A light and tasty dish from Karnataka, delicately flavored with tamarind and spices, ready in minutes It is made with organic ingredients and no preservatives added.

Ingredients: *Rice flakes, *Peanuts, *Peanut oil, *Sugar, *Tamarind Paste (*Tamarind, water, salt), Salt, *Split Bengal gram, *Coriander, *Red Chili (1.4 %), *cane juice powder, *Mustard, *Curry leaves, *Cumin, Desiccated Coconut powder, *Split Pigeon Pea

Chutney Powder Ingredients: *Split Black gram, *Fenugreek, *Sesame, *Black Pepper, *Turmeric, Asafoetida. Ingredients with * are organic

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g
Sodium50mg
Total Carbohydrate3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Coriander Leaves, Chili, Coriander, Dried Mint, Salt, Dried Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Bay Leaves, Cloves, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Mace, Turmeric, Fennel

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More