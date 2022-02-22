24 Mantra Organic® Authentic Indian Spice Blend Biryani Pilaf
Product Details
A light and tasty dish from Karnataka, delicately flavored with tamarind and spices, ready in minutes It is made with organic ingredients and no preservatives added.
Ingredients: *Rice flakes, *Peanuts, *Peanut oil, *Sugar, *Tamarind Paste (*Tamarind, water, salt), Salt, *Split Bengal gram, *Coriander, *Red Chili (1.4 %), *cane juice powder, *Mustard, *Curry leaves, *Cumin, Desiccated Coconut powder, *Split Pigeon Pea
Chutney Powder Ingredients: *Split Black gram, *Fenugreek, *Sesame, *Black Pepper, *Turmeric, Asafoetida. Ingredients with * are organic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Coriander Leaves, Chili, Coriander, Dried Mint, Salt, Dried Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Bay Leaves, Cloves, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Mace, Turmeric, Fennel
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
