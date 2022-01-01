24 Mantra Organic® Medium Chicken Curry Spice Blend
Product Details
Chicken curry is the most popular chicken dish in India. You can have it with rice, or different kinds of Indian breads for lunch or dinner. Our spice blend captures the recipe with all the flavours and ingredients, in a pack. So that you can cook it up and relish the sumptuousness in a matter of minutes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coriander, Chili, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Dried Garlic, Dried Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric Powder, Clove, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Salt, Dried Curry Leaves, Nutmeg, Mace
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More