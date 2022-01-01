24 Mantra Organic® Medium Chicken Curry Spice Blend Perspective: front
24 Mantra Organic® Medium Chicken Curry Spice Blend

0.95 ozUPC: 0890408351027
Product Details

Chicken curry is the most popular chicken dish in India. You can have it with rice, or different kinds of Indian breads for lunch or dinner. Our spice blend captures the recipe with all the flavours and ingredients, in a pack. So that you can cook it up and relish the sumptuousness in a matter of minutes.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Sodium80mg
Total Carbohydrate3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coriander, Chili, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Dried Garlic, Dried Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric Powder, Clove, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Salt, Dried Curry Leaves, Nutmeg, Mace

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
