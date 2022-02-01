Hover to Zoom
24 Mantra Organic® Moong Dal
2 lbUPC: 0890408351215
Organic moong dal is produced by taking organic whole moong beans, splitting them, and removing the outer green layer. The resulting moong dal is a fast cooking, nutritious and earthy flavored lentil. Moong dal is also very easy to digest.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Mung Bean Hulled Split
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
