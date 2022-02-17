Hover to Zoom
24 Mantra Organic® Turdal
2 lbUPC: 0890408351219
Product Details
24 Mantra Toor dal or Arhar dal or split pigeon peas or Tur dal is Skinned and split toor dal is the most widely-used form of the lentil. It is used in popular recipes like south India sambhar, Gujarati dals, the famous puran poli and lots of other tasty
- Healthy
- Suitable for vegetarian
- All Natural
- Rich source of carbohydrates
- Zero trans fat
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Protein8g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pigeon Pea Hulled Split
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
