Simplify mealtime with the Home Casual Living 24-Piece Flatware Set. This set is solid, durable, convenient and sure to make dining easier for years to come.

. 24 Piece Casual Living Flatware Set. Includes six 7.5 in. Dinner knives, six 6.75 in. Dinner spoons, six 6.75 in. Dinner forks, six 6 in. teaspoons and one 11.5 in. x 7.25 in. storing trayRed.6 lbs