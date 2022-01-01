24 Piece Casual Living Flatware Set, Red Perspective: front
24 Piece Casual Living Flatware Set, Red

Product Details

Simplify mealtime with the Home Casual Living 24-Piece Flatware Set. This set is solid, durable, convenient and sure to make dining easier for years to come.

Features. 24 Piece Casual Living Flatware Set. Includes six 7.5 in. Dinner knives, six 6.75 in. Dinner spoons, six 6.75 in. Dinner forks, six 6 in. teaspoons and one 11.5 in. x 7.25 in. storing traySpecifications. Color: Red. Weight: 6 lbs

 