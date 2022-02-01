Creative builders will spend hours designing and constructing their own buildings or houses with this sturdy and durable cardboard Construction Set. Set includes 16 large cardboard timber blocks and 8 jumbo sized cardboard cinder blocks. This set can be used with other ImagiBrick Giant Building Block sets for really GIANT fun! Made in the USA from 50% recycled cardboard. 16 large corrugated timber logs- 12 x 6 x 3 - and 8 jumbo sized corrugated cinder blocks - 12 x 6 x 6 For Ages 18 months and up