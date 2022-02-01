240 Pcs BiOBUDDi Animals Education Blocks Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
240 Pcs BiOBUDDi Animals Education Blocks Set Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

240 Pcs BiOBUDDi Animals Education Blocks Set

lbUPC: 0081600902563
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

This BiOBUDDi building blocks set, developed with educators and teachers in mind, features 240 blocks with instructions to build a range of different animals to teach kids about the biodiversity of planet Earth! Characteristics: Kids can let their imaginations run wild with this Animals Education set that features 240 blocks and instructions to create creatures including a bear, a bird, a chameleon, and more! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, brown, green, light green and yellow. Eye designs are printed on certain blocks to help add a bit of life to the animals. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Animals Education Set are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free

Shipping & Return Information