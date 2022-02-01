This BiOBUDDi building blocks set, developed with educators and teachers in mind, features 240 blocks with instructions to build a range of different animals to teach kids about the biodiversity of planet Earth! Characteristics: Kids can let their imaginations run wild with this Animals Education set that features 240 blocks and instructions to create creatures including a bear, a bird, a chameleon, and more! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, brown, green, light green and yellow. Eye designs are printed on certain blocks to help add a bit of life to the animals. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Animals Education Set are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free