This BiOBUDDi building blocks set, developed with educators and teachers in mind, features 240 blocks with instructions to build a range of different items found in the city to help kids learn about the hustle and bustle of the urban world. Characteristics: Kids can let their imaginations run wild with this City Education set that features 240 blocks and instructions to create vehicles and structures including a bus stop, a cargo ship, a delivery truck, and more! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including purple, blue, orange, red, brown, green, light green, white and yellow. Wheel designs are printed on certain circular blocks to help add a bit of realness to the vehicles. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The City Education Set are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free