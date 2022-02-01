AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle. Whether youre running around town or on the treadmill your water will stay cold up to 28 hours thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation in this reusable water bottle. Just press to sip and release to seal automatically using the spout cover to help protect against dirt and germs when youre finished hydrating. Now thats cool.

. The Long Haul Drinks stay cold up to 28 hours with Thermalock Vacuum Insulation. Cleaner Drinking Spout cover to help keep out gross dirt and germs. Lend a Hand Easy onehanded drinking with the push of a button. Clean Up Toprack dishwasher safe lid hand wash bodyVery Berry.2.99 x 2.99 x 10.98.0.16 Kg