This set of building blocks from BiOBUDDi includes 25 blocks, with instructions to build three creatures of the lagoon including a flamingo, an alligator, and a duck, plus a tree as well! BiOBUDDi blocks inspire imagination and creative play, while also being eco-friendly thanks to their bio-based materials derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 25 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a flamingo, alligator, tree, and duck, but they can use the blocks to create anything their imagination comes up with. Size and Color:This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including light green, dark green, brown, orange, pink and yellow. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Lagoon Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free