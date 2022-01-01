Hover to Zoom
25" X 17" X 34" Natural And Gray Rubber Wood Kitchen Cart
1UPC: 0068921180798
The best way to add extra work space and storage functionality to your kitchen is by including this elegant kitchen cart to the overall setting. It comes with all features that will make your time in the kitchen a memorable one. This piece sports a slatted shelf at the bottom for wine bottle rack and a door as well as a top drawer. The cabinet equipped with side towel bar also runs smoothly on four caster wheels. This is definitely an essential tool for every kitchen. Weight capacity: 200Lbs, shelf: 13Lbs.