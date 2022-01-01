25" X 17" X 34" Natural And Gray Rubber Wood Kitchen Cart

The best way to add extra work space and storage functionality to your kitchen is by including this elegant kitchen cart to the overall setting. It comes with all features that will make your time in the kitchen a memorable one. This piece sports a slatted shelf at the bottom for wine bottle rack and a door as well as a top drawer. The cabinet equipped with side towel bar also runs smoothly on four caster wheels. This is definitely an essential tool for every kitchen. Weight capacity: 200Lbs, shelf: 13Lbs.

The Hoogzen Kitchen cart is perfect for adding additional work space and storage to your kitchen area The cart features a side towel bar, one storage drawer, an open bottom shelf and one spacious closed door cabinet space Easy roll casters provide for easy mobility around your room The gray finish is perfectly accented with modern styled silver pulls and a natural wood topSome Assembly Required

Material - Rubber Wood, MDF

Product Height - 34

Product Width - 25

Product Depth - 17

Product Weight - 40.00 Pounds