This set contains 250 plant-based, eco-friendly BiOBUDDi building blocks in various sizes, shapes and colors to allow kids to create to their heart’s content! Made of “Green PE” derived from sugarcane, BiOBUDDi is a bio-based alternative to traditional plastic blocks. Characteristics: This set of building block toys contains 250 blocks in a wide range of shapes, colors and sizes to let kids create just about anything they can think of! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, light green and more. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Assorted Blocks Sets are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free