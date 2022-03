Features. Apron - Bib Style. 100 Ultra Spun Poly White braided nylon tie straps sewn cloth neckband.. These bib style aprons are not just for cooking. They are also great for cleaning gardening art projects and other activities too. Type - Apron. Design - Bee on Gold. Dimension - 31 x 0.01 x 27 in.. Item Weight - 0.25 lbs.