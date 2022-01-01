Batter up! Take your toys out to the ball game with this 27 piece Baseball building block set from BiOBUDDi! It’s Red Team vs. Blue Team in this simple-to-build block set that’s educational, fun and eco-friendly! Characteristics: This building block toy set contains 27 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create two baseball players with bat and ball. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a stadium backdrop and character cards of mascots, balloons, equipment, scoreboard and more. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including blue, red, yellow, white and orange. Printed designs on the blocks include faces for the players, baseball bat, baseball, and jersey numbers. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Baseball Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free