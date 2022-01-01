This set of building blocks from BiOBUDDi includes 27 blocks, and features instructions to create three forest dwelling creatures: an eagle, a beaver, and a squirrel! BiOBUDDi blocks are not only awesome learning tools for developing minds, they’re also eco-friendly. Made of bio-based materials, this set inspires creative play. Characteristics: This building block set contains 27 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions are included to help children build an eagle, a squirrel, and a beaver. Learn about the creatures living in the air, in the trees, and in the water of the forest habitat! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes, with brown, orange, yellow, green and white colors. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 2 ½ inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Forest Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free