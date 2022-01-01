This learning set of building blocks from BiOBUDDi contains 27 pieces to help children learn about and identify fruits and vegetables from all over the world, from oranges to kiwis to pineapples to bananas and more!, And best of all, with BiOBUDDi’s bio-based, sustainable materials, this set is eco-friendly. Characteristics: This building block set includes 27 pieces: a blue baseplate, plus white and colored blocks. Fruit and vegetable design stickers can be placed on the tops of the white blocks and sides of the colored blocks. Children can play and learn for hours with this environmentally friendly block set! Size and Color: The blue baseplate measures 10 inches long and 5 inches wide, and each white block is ¾ inch high and 1 ¼ inches wide. The colored blocks are slightly taller at 1 inch tall due to the connection pieces. This set features purple, blue, red, yellow, orange and green colored pieces. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Fruits Learning Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free