This 27 piece set of building blocks from BiOBUDDi helps children learn numbers, counting, and basic math skills with number and math symbol blocks! And best of all, this set is eco-friendly with BiOBUDDi’s sugarcane based, sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. Characteristics: This building block toy set includes 27 pieces for children to play with and learn about numbers and basic math. Includes a blue baseplate, white blocks, and colored blocks, with number and number symbol design stickers that can be placed on the top and sides of the blocks. Children can play and stack blocks while learning valuable skills for hours with this environmentally friendly block set! Size and Color: The blue baseplate measures 10 inches long and 5 inches wide, and each white block is ¾ inch high and 1 ¼ inches wide. The colored blocks are slightly taller at 1 inch tall due to the connection pieces. This set features purple, blue, red, yellow, orange and green colored pieces. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Numbers Learning Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free