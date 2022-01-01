Break out the stroller and go for a stroll with this 27 piece Walking set from BiOBUDDi! Take in the neighborhood sights with this simple-to-build set that’s educational, fun and eco-friendly! Characteristics: This building block toy set contains 27 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create one figure and a stroller. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a park backdrop and cards showing country living, including a picnic basket, a slide, a fountain and more. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, yellow, light green, brown, red and white. Printed designs on the blocks include a lovestruck face for the figure and wheels on the stroller. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Walking Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free