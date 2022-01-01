Help save souls stuck at sea with this police boat brick toy set! This set includes 28 pieces to build a police boat and a buoy, so kids can come to the rescue with BiOBUDDi’s eco-friendly, bio-based building blocks! Characteristics: This building block set contains 28 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a police boat and buoy, or let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes and ocean backdrop and character cards of police officers and sailors who need rescuing, that can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: A fiery blend of red, orange, and gold mixes with a splash of royal purple to give this 4 ¾ inch tall dragon a fearsome yet regal look. It’s about the size of a very large piece of bread. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. . The Police Boat Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free