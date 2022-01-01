28" X 16" X 70" Espresso Kitchen Cabinet

This sleek kitchen storage cabinet collection has espresso finish that is elegant and brings an organized and admirable look to your kitchen or dining room area. The kitchen cabinet has storage space that adds comfort and elegant style to your home and most important to accommodate your kitchen utensils. It is small in size to fit in any given kitchen area and help in taking care of all your kitchen storage needs. It has a decent and nice look with four doors and one drawer. Set up your home with this classic kitchen storage cabinet for your own good.

