Who’s ready for their makeover? This 29 piece BiOBUDDi set lets kids open up their own tiny boutique shop, helping their customers to look their best! BiOBUDDi’s building blocks are a bio-based, eco-friendly way for kids to engage in fun, creative play! Characteristics: This building block set contains 29 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a boutique display counter and a helpful shopkeeper. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a store backdrop and character cards of employees and customers. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including purple, pink, blue, orange, and yellow, with printed motifs to indicate makeup, a glass display, an awning, and more. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Boutique Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free