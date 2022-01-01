29 pcs BiOBUDDi Boutique Building Blocks Set
Product Details
Who’s ready for their makeover? This 29 piece BiOBUDDi set lets kids open up their own tiny boutique shop, helping their customers to look their best! BiOBUDDi’s building blocks are a bio-based, eco-friendly way for kids to engage in fun, creative play! Characteristics: This building block set contains 29 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a boutique display counter and a helpful shopkeeper. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a store backdrop and character cards of employees and customers. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including purple, pink, blue, orange, and yellow, with printed motifs to indicate makeup, a glass display, an awning, and more. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Boutique Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free