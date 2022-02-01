Help save a kitten from a tree with this fire truck building block set! Build the fire engine and rescue the forlorn feline with this set of 29 building blocks. Like all BiOBUDDi brick toy sets, these blocks are made from bio-based, eco-friendly materials. Characteristics: This building block set contains 29 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a fire truck and tree with kitten. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a backdrop and character cards of firefighters and kids, that can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including white, red, brown, green, and yellow, with printed motifs to indicate windows, wheels, ladders and tree leaves. You can even see a little fire dog peeking through the windshield! Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Fire Truck Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free