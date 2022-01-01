The Swampies are here! Enjoy some fun creative play with these swamp-dwelling friends. This set of 29 building blocks includes instructions to build some happy looking musical instruments, including a guitar, piano, and drum set, as well as push out cards featuring Swampies friends to play along! Like all BiOBUDDi products, these building blocks are made of eco-friendly, bio-based material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 29 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a variety of musical instruments, or let them use their imagination to make anything they want. This set also includes a backdrop and character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including green, white, red, yellow, and blue. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies - Music Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free