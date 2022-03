3 Light Outdoor Post Mount Fixture - 554PHXLS-ORB

With its sturdy dual frames encasing uniqueseedy glass panels, the Aspen collection exudes a classic craftsmen style that is bold yet charming. Available in Black or Oil Rubbed Bronze, these fixtures will accent any outdoor setting.

Collection - Aspen

Frame Finish - Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material - Steel

Shade Material - Glass

Shade Finish/ Color - Clear Ribbed

Bulb Base - Candelabra

Number of Bulbs - 3

Bulb Wattage - 60