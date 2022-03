3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture Frame Finish Black

In a world where everything classic is continually being rediscovered with fresh eyes, the Roundhouse collection of outdoor fixtures is crafted to replicate the lanterns of an old rail roundhouse. Circular Seedy glass panels are enclosed in a retro inspired frame finished in Black.

Category - Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture

Collection - Roundhouse

Frame Finish - Black

Shade Finish/Color - Clear Seedy

Frame Material - Aluminum

# Bulbs - 3

Bulb Wattage - 60

Bulb Base - Medium

Actual Length/ext - 21.75

Actual Width -37.5

Actual Height -115