Package Includes: 1 x 3-Piece Woven Storage Baskets, Brown and Beige, Small, Medium, and Large Product Description: 1 x 3-Piece Woven Storage Baskets, Brown and Beige, Small, Medium, and Large Juvale Woven Storage Baskets - 3-Piece Nesting Baskets Set, Strap Storage Tote for Shelf, Kitchen, Bathroom - Small, Medium, and Large - Brown and Beige VERSATILE SET: This set of 3 organization baskets are the ideal utility/storage basket, they look great in any room and the varying sizes make this set versatile. STACKABLE WHEN NOT IN USE: The baskets stack inside of each other allowing for convenient and easy storage when not in use. CONVENIENT SIDE HANDLES: Sewn-in handles easily help you transport basket from one place to another. TWO DIFFERENT SIZES: Comes with large:15.5"x13"x5 and small: 12"x 7"x 4.5" PERFECTLY BLENDS IN YOUR HOME DECOR: Baskets can be used in your bedroom, closet, bathroom, laundry room, living room or even your office. This set of 3 baskets are the ideal utility/storage basket, they look great in any room and the varying sizes make this set versatile. Made with easy to clean woven plastic. Integrated handles easily help you transport basket from one place to another. Baskets can be used in your bedroom, closet, bathroom, laundry room, kitchen or living room.