Cook up some fun with the BiOBUDDi Building Block Bakery! This 30 piece brick toy set lets kids open up their own tiny bakery, serving up bread, cupcakes and more! BiOBUDDi’s building blocks are a bio-based, eco-friendly way for kids to engage in fun, creative play! Characteristics: This building block set contains 39 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a bakery storefront and display of tasty baked goods. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a backdrop and character cards of bakers and customers. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including red, white, orange, brown, and yellow, with printed motifs to indicate signs and bread, cupcakes, cakes, and other delicious pastries. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Bakery Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free