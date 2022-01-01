Blue Panda 300 Piece Army Action Figure Set, Military Toy Soldier Playset with Tanks, Planes, Flags, Battlefield Tools for Party and Display, Includes 8 - 3.5 Inches Figures with Flexible Joints ARMY ACTION FIGURE SET: Includes 300 pieces of army figures in 4 colors featuring soldiers, blockhouses, lookout posts, sandbags, fences, interlocking tiles, stones, wheeled tanks, oil gas cans, rocket artillery, and military vehicles. QUALITY MADE: The army figures are made of plastic, which are durable and can be bent and twisted. Figures will not break apart easily during playtime. FLEXIBLE JOINTS FOR ACTION FIGURES: The shoulder and the hip joints are flexible to switch into a unique pose for the soldier figurines sized over 3.4 inches. GREAT ENTERTAINMENTS FOR KIDS AND PARENTS: This army playset allows parent and the kids effectively interact with each other with these figures. This is also a great toy to let adults relax or kids entertain themselves. DIMENSIONS: The size range from the smallest piece of soldier measures 1.5 x 1 x 0.6 inches and the largest piece of the wall measures 7.7 x 5 x 1.5 inches. Are you ready to set the scene of battlefield? Juvale’s army action figure set includes 300 pieces of army figures featuring with soldiers, tanks, planes, flags, and battlefield accessories allow you to let the great troops to fight for peace and freedom to win the victory by overcoming the cruel enemies. Send this gift to kids of friends on birthday and party but not for kids under 3 years old, and parents should keep an eye on the kids when they play with it. This army set is a great toy to let adults relax and play with their kids or kids entertain themselves.