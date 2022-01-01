Hover to Zoom
31" X 15" X 28" Bronze Antique Oval Service Cart
1UPC: 0068980500700
Excellent in design and classic in style, this antique oval service cart is a creative craft that is perfect in functionality and beauty. It features four practical caster wheels, wide bars on both end and two Mdf serving layers for easy movement and maneuverability. You don't have to have your hand full with serving anymore as our service cart is fashioned with all exciting features to help in getting your guests served adequately. You are definitely free to treat your guests to a five-star enjoyment with this service cart. - Leg long 9" - Each bilevel shelf size: 23' x 15' x 3' - Distance between bilevel shelves: 15" - Bronze finish - Two wooden layers