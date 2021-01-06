Exciting racing adventures await young builders with the brilliant LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 Race Car Transporter (31113) construction toy. It features a truck with a detachable trailer carrying 2 fast cars that can be unloaded down a ramp, letting kids enjoy racing action.

Fun toys for imaginative play

There are 3 different impressive models to build and play with in this LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 building set. Kids can create a truck and trailer with 2 race cars, then rebuild it into a toy crane truck and a mini tugboat. Or they can use the 328 bricks and pieces to build something totally new.

The best toys for creative building

LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 building toys open a world of endless possibilities with 3 different models to create in every box! LEGO® builders will be thrilled by all the exciting options on offer to them. Creator 3-in-1 inspires kids' imaginations and keeps them happy for hours with a great selection of sets, including scary creatures, fast jets and detailed buildings. Inspire endless creative play with this fantastic LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 Race Car Transporter (31113) toy set featuring 3 models in 1 – a car carrier toy, crane truck and tugboat with crane.