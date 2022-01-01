Store your wine in the perfect environment with the sleek Vinotemp 33-Bottle Touch Screen Mirrored Wine Cooler! This stylish wine cooler features Vinotemp’s exclusive patent-pending mirrored trim, adding a touch of modern to any space. Front exhaust allows this cooler to be freestanding or built in to existing cabinetry. The touch screen control panel makes monitoring and adjusting the unit temperature a breeze! Equipped with a modern pole handle and a security lock, this wine cooler is the perfect solution to your wine storage needs.

. Touch screen control panel makes controlling temperature simple.. Security lock eliminates unwanted temperature changes and guests!. Vinotemp exclusive mirrored trim.. Designed for freestanding or built-in installations.. Modern pole handle.. Exclusive patented black racking.. Soft-glowing interior lighting.. Temperature range: 40°-72°F.. Bottle capacity: 33 bottles.. Dimension - 14.5 W x 22.625 D x 33 H in.. Depth with handle: 24.25 in.