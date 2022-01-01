Sing your heart out with this 36 piece Karaoke building block set from BiOBUDDi. Take to the stage and belt out your favorite tunes with his simple-to-build set that’s educational, fun and eco-friendly! Characteristics: This building block toy set contains 36 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a karaoke stage with speakers, stage lights and other set decorations. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a curtain backdrop with a disco ball and character cards of singers and performers. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, blue, green, white, orange, and yellow, with printed motifs to indicate speakers, musical notes, stage lights, and more. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. The baseplate is 10 inches long and 5 inches wide. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Karaoke Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free