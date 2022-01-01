The Swampies are here! Build Newt the Newt (obviously!) with this set of 36 building blocks! BiOBUDDi building blocks are a safe, environmentally friendly building toy for kids to learn, have fun, and help the environment at the same time. Characteristics: This building block set contains 36 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create Newt, a newt, complete with stuck-out tongue! Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want. This set also includes a backdrop and character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including brown, white, pink and green. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Newt Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free