These BiOBUDDi fashion models are ready to walk the runway with this 37 piece Catwalk brick toy set. This simple-to-build block set is educational, fun and eco-friendly! Characteristics: This building block set contains 37 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a fashion runway catwalk, with fashion model printed blocks that can strut their stuff. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes an audience backdrop and character cards of models, judges, a spotlight and a dress mannequin. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including red, orange, purple, pink, yellow, blue, and white, with printed motifs to indicate fashion models and spotlights. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. The baseplate is 10 inches long and 5 inches wide. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Catwalk Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free