The Swampies are here! Take to the skies with this 38 piece set of building blocks that let children build a Swampies Plane! This set also includes push-out cards featuring Swampies friends to ride along and take flight! Like all BiOBUDDi products, these building blocks are made of eco-friendly, bio-based material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 38 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a Plane with a bird design on its sides, or let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a backdrop and character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including blue, orange, yellow and green. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Swamp Plane Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free