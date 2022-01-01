Kids can help heal the sick with the BiOBUDDi Hospital block toy set of 39 building blocks made of bio-based, eco-friendly material. Load the patient on the stretcher and get the ambulance to the hospital and save the day! Characteristics: This building block set contains 39 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create an ambulance, a stretcher and more. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a hospital backdrop and character cards of doctors, patients, and even a helpful pup! These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including red, white, brown, orange, blue, light green and purple, with printed motifs to indicate windows, lights, ladders, sirens, wheels and fire. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Hospital Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free