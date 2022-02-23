7" Plush Unicorns – 4-Pack Stuffed Unicorn Toy - Stuffed Animal with Silver Horns, for Kids Birthday Gift, Baby Shower Present, White, Pink, Purple, Light Blue PERFECT COMPANION: Here are Twinkle, Sugar, Sprinkles, and Confetti, 4 adorable unicorn plushies for your kids. Keep them as snuggle buddies and cuddly companions! They come in 4 colors - white, pink, purple, and light blue. EASY-CARE: Made from polyester, you can easily do a quick spot clean and your kids can go back to hugging these adorable plush unicorns. LOVABLE GIFT: It makes a nice small gift for a first birthday, Christmas stocking stuffer, or classroom and party prizes for kids. DECORATIVE PILLOW: Not just a fluffy playmate but can also be used as a plush pillow or cushion, or use it to decorate your home interiors. DIMENSIONS: Unicorn doll measures 6.5 x 7 x 6.5 inches; just the right size for your little ones. Do you want the perfect companion for your little one? Well, this set of unicorn plush toys are just the thing! It's a great first animal toy for your kids as these are designed to cuddle all day and all year round. Give it as a sweet birthday gift or put it in the Christmas stocking of your favorite unicorn lover. The plush toy measures 6.5 x 7 x 6.5 inches and is the perfect size for small hands to love. Clean it by spot cleaning only.