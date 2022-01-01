Hover to Zoom
4 qt. Imusa Speckled Enamel Stock Pot with Lid, Blue
1UPC: 0066154102978
No kitchen is complete without the right set of Kitchenware products. Kitchenware is also required to store dry food, or even left overs. Now maintain your kitchen in an organized manner with the array of kitchenware.Features. Imusa Speckled Enamel Stock Pot with Lid. Made of Carbon Steel and Covered with enamel for the perfect look. Beautiful Blue Speckled Exterior and Interior. Making Speckled Lid. Double Sided Handles for Easy Transport. Ideal for Rice, Reans, Reats, Stews and MoreSpecifications. Color: Blue. Size: 6-quart