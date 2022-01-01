This set of building blocks contains 40 blocks and 1 baseplate, with sticker designs including trains, robots, planes, toys and more. Design fun activities involving counting, sorting, matching and developing fine motor skills with these eco-friendly, bio-based building blocks from BiOBUDDi. Characteristics: This set of 40 building block toys includes a green baseplate and blocks of various shapes and sizes to help children build creatively and encourage development of thought and motor skills. Size and Color: The green baseplate measures 10 inches long and 5 inches wide, and each block is 1 ¼ inches wide, 1 inch high and between 5/8 of an inch and 2 ½ inches long. The blocks are green, red, blue and yellow, and are square or rectangular in shape, with some featuring one curved side. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Educational Blocks with Baseplate Set 1 is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free