Cook up a tasty meal with this 40 piece building block Restaurant set from BiOBUDDi! There’s a chef to cook some meals, a romantic candle-lit table, and some helpful staff to serve your customers in this simple-to-build brick toy set that’s educational, fun and eco-friendly! Characteristics: This building block toy set contains 40 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a kitchen, table and chairs, as well as a chef made of blocks. Or, let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes a restaurant backdrop and character cards of diners and servers. These cards can be pressed out of the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including orange, white, yellow, light green and brown. Printed designs on the blocks include pots and pans, a brick fire oven, a candle, and pieces to construct a chef figure. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Restaurant Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free