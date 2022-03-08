Features. Powerful DigiPro brushless motor technology provides true gas performance without the hassle and carbon emission. 14 in. cut path with variable speed trigger to provide on-demand power to get through the toughest weeds with ease. Top mounted motor design combined with a steel straight shaft allows for perfect balance and ergonomics while trimming your lawn. Attachment capable design that can accept attachments from multiple brands such as Ryobi TrimmerPlus Yardworks and more. 0.08 in. dual line bump-feed head provides quick on-demand line advancement to rip through your yard. Compatible with G-MAX 40V Li-Ion System for higher efficiency and longer run time with an assortment of tools to complete your yard work. Compatible Only with G-MAX 40V Battery Models 29462 29472 and Charger 29482