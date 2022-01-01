The Swampies are here! Blast off with this 41 piece building block set that lets children build a Swampies Space Ship. This set also includes push-out cards featuring Swampies friends for children to take on a trip to outer space! Like all BiOBUDDi products, these building blocks are made of eco-friendly, bio-based material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 41 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a Space Ship featuring lady bug motifs on its sides, or let them use their imagination to make anything they want! This set also includes character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including red, blue, brown, white and yellow. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Swamp Space Ship Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free