Kids who love caring for the planet are going to love LEGO® Friends Olivia’s Electric Car (41443). Let them enjoy road-trip role play as they imagine driving to the countryside. This set lets children who love vehicles – but also care for the planet – embark on hours of open-road adventure.

A modern way to play

The colorful electric car toy fits 2 mini-dolls – Mia and Olivia – and there's space on the rear seat for puppy Elliot. Included in the set is a charging station that continues the green theme with its toy wind turbine and solar panel. Kids can then exit their pit stop leaving zero emissions in the air!

Toys with heart

Introduce little builders to the world of LEGO® Friends, where they can learn to make the world a cleaner, more caring place in the company of relatable and recognizable characters. Kids can combine this toy with any other LEGO® bricks they have at home, helping their imaginations really take flight. LEGO® Friends Olivia’s Electric Car (41443) is the perfect playset for kids who love vehicles and the environment. The buildable toy car sparks creative storytelling and open-ended adventures!